Four Qatari Armed Forces Planes Carrying Aid For Palestinians In Gaza Heads To Egypt's Al Arish

Four planes belonging to the Qatar Armed Forces headed Thursday to the city of Al Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 180 tons of food, medical aid, and shelter supplies provided by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), and Qatar Charity (QC), in preparation for transporting it into Gaza.

The aid is part of the State of Qatar's full support to the brotherly Palestinian people amid the difficult humanitarian conditions due to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza Strip.

