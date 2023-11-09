France Pledges Additional USD 85 Mln In Humanitarian Aid For Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that Paris had allocated an extra USD 85 million (EUR 80 million) in humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people.

This came during the international conference to discuss humanitarian aid for Gaza, headed by President Macron and held in the Elysee Palace.

He noted that with this additional amount, France's total humanitarian aid have reached to USD 106 million (EUR 100 million).

The French president called on all participating countries in the conference to increase their financial contributions for the Palestinian people through the United Nations.

The conference held at the invitation of President Macron with the participation of some 80 countries and organizations, with the aim of alleviating the humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip, the effects of the Israeli occupation strikes, cut of power and obstruction of necessary assistance. (pickup previous)

