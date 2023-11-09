Israel Killed 8 Palestinians Injured 14 Others In Jenin So Far-Ministry

Ramallah, Nov. 9 (Petra) -Death toll in Jenin rose to 8 Palestinian victims and 14 others injured by ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against the city of Jenin and its camp in the northern West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a statement.Some casualties are serious cases in the Israeli attack on the Jenin camp, the statement said.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.