Israel Killed 8 Palestinians Injured 14 Others In Jenin So Far-Ministry


11/9/2023 8:03:17 AM

Ramallah, Nov. 9 (Petra) -Death toll in Jenin rose to 8 Palestinian victims and 14 others injured by ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against the city of Jenin and its camp in the northern West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a statement.
Some casualties are serious cases in the Israeli attack on the Jenin camp, the statement said.

