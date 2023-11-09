12 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Two Homes In Gaza

Gaza, Nov. 9 (Petra) -Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli occupation airstrike on a house in Al-Qarara area, north of the city of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza Strip, "Petra" corespondent reported on Thursday.Seven Palestinians were also killed and dozens were wounded after an Israeli warplane targeted a house in Al-Bi'ah Street in Deir Al-Balah in the central coastal enclave.

