Israel Killed 6 Palestinian Citizens In Jenin-Ministry

Ramallah, Nov. 9 (Petra) - Death toll in the city and camp of Jenin in the northern West Bank rose on Thursday to 6 Palestinian citizens, Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a statement.During Israeli occupation army's raid in the camp, 6 other Palestinian citizens were injured, some in serious and critical conditions.

