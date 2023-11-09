Protestors condemn Austrian media's pro-Israel bias on Palestine Protests

(MENAFN) Activists in Austria have expressed their concerns about the way the country's media covers protests in support of Palestine, arguing that this coverage is provocative and exacerbates polarization and Islamophobia within the nation. In an interview with Anadolu, academic and publisher Gerhard Hertenberger, along with activist and writer Wilhelm Langthaler, analyzed Austria's media stance in favor of Israel and its manipulation of language when reporting on demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine.



Hertenberger pointed out that Austrian media reports tend to frame Israel's attacks on Gaza as acts of legitimate self-defense, which he finds deeply troubling. He criticized the media for adopting a stance that appears inconsistent, with some labeling the Gaza invasion as murder and terrorism while simultaneously portraying the killings as a legitimate exercise of self-defense. He characterized this as a form of propagandistic language.



Furthermore, Hertenberger noted that Austrian media predominantly takes a pro-Israel perspective and avoids delving into the problematic aspects of the Israeli government's actions. He emphasized that criticizing the media's pro-Israel stance can often lead to accusations of anti-Semitism, making it difficult to engage in open discourse on this matter. He also mentioned that while demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine are banned in some European countries like Germany and France, they are permitted under specific conditions in Austria.



Hertenberger expressed his frustration with headlines in the media that link solidarity demonstrations with Palestine to the rise of anti-Semitism and support for terrorism in Austria. He characterized this language as propagandistic and ideologically driven, aimed at creating confusion among the public.

