Amnesty International raises concern over Israeli treatment of Palestinian detainees

(MENAFN) Amnesty International has raised concerns about Israel's escalating use of administrative detention against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and its failure to investigate cases of torture and deaths in custody. The human rights organization has pointed out that while Israeli military operations in Gaza continue, Palestinian prisoners are enduring a range of violations, including torture, arbitrary detention, and other infringements of their rights.



According to Amnesty International, Israel has extended what it terms as 'emergency' prison measures, granting authorities unchecked powers to intensify harsh and inhumane treatment of Palestinian detainees and prisoners. The organization has strongly emphasized the need for the release of all Palestinians who are being held arbitrarily or unlawfully. Additionally, they have called on Israeli authorities to promptly reverse the inhumane emergency measures and ensure immediate access to lawyers and families for Palestinian detainees.



These concerns are occurring in the midst of heightened tensions across the West Bank since October 7, coinciding with an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip. Palestinian figures report that at least 163 Palestinians have lost their lives, and 2,250 others have been injured by Israeli army actions in the occupied territory since the start of the Gaza conflict. Prior to this crisis, the estimated number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons stood at approximately 5,200, as per Palestinian sources.

