US launches strike on alleged IRGC facility in Syria amid self-defense

(MENAFN) The US military, under the leadership of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, carried out a targeted strike on a facility located in eastern Syria. This facility was alleged to be utilized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups. According to Secretary Austin, the strike, conducted by two US F-15 aircraft, targeted a weapons storage facility. The action was described as a precision self-defense response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria, believed to have been carried out by IRGC-Quds Force affiliates.



Secretary Austin emphasized the US's readiness to take further necessary measures to safeguard its people and facilities. It was also stressed that the US urges restraint and cautions against any escalation. US personnel will continue their counter-ISIS missions in Iraq and Syria.



This recent military action follows an announcement from the Pentagon, which stated that there had been an increase in attacks attributed to Iran-backed groups targeting US bases in the Middle East. These attacks consisted of a mix of drones and rockets and took place between October 17 and November 7, with 40 reported incidents, resulting in 46 injured service members. These escalations in attacks have been occurring in the context of heightened tensions in the region, particularly following Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in the preceding month.

