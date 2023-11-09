Palestinian reports Israeli nuclear threat to IAEA, increasing worries

(MENAFN) Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Maliki has taken formal action by lodging a complaint with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) against Israel. This complaint is in response to a statement made by Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, who suggested that using a nuclear bomb on Gaza is "an option." Al-Maliki's complaint asserts that this nuclear threat is in line with the broader discourse within Israel against Palestinians and that it signifies an official acknowledgment of Israel's possession of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction.



The Palestinian Foreign Minister's letter calls upon the IAEA and its member states to condemn Israel and take measures to address the threat of deploying a nuclear bomb on Gaza. It's important to note that Israel has historically refrained from publicly confirming or denying its possession of nuclear weapons.



In the context of the ongoing conflict, Israel's extensive air and ground attacks in Gaza, initiated following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, have led to a significant loss of life. According to Palestinian figures, over 10,000 Palestinians, including thousands of children and women, have been killed, while the Israeli death toll stands at nearly 1,600, as per official figures.

