Israeli warplanes attack Gaza hospitals, escalating humanitarian crisis

(MENAFN) In the past three days, Israeli warplanes have reportedly targeted and bombed eight hospitals in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the government media office in Gaza. This ongoing Israeli aggression, which began on October 7, has led to the closure of 18 hospitals in the region. The statement further alleges that Israeli artillery has shelled the courtyard of Al-Shifa Hospital and the gate of Al-Nasr Hospital, both located in the blockaded territory.



The statement strongly condemns the bombing of hospitals, categorizing it as a war crime under international humanitarian law. It notes that such actions are criminalized by 16 international agreements and UN resolutions that emphasize the protection of healthcare facilities. As of now, there has been no response from the Israeli army regarding the Gaza statement.



The conflict in Gaza, which commenced after a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, has resulted in a significant loss of life. According to Palestinian figures, over 10,000 Palestinians, including thousands of children and women, have been killed. The Israeli death toll stands at nearly 1,600, as per official figures. Furthermore, the Gaza Strip is grappling with severe humanitarian challenges, with basic supplies running low due to the Israeli siege. Essential items like food are in short supply, and many bakeries are unable to operate, causing hardship for Gaza's 2.3 million residents.

