Hollywood actors reach landmark deal to conclude long strike

(MENAFN) Late on Wednesday, Hollywood actors officially brought an almost four-month-long strike to an end after reaching a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The strike, which had persisted for 118 days, was spearheaded by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and centered on their demands for improved salary terms and job security, particularly in light of the advent of artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry.



The tentative agreement that has been reached is being hailed as a significant milestone and a new paradigm for the industry. SAG-AFTRA has secured substantial gains under this agreement, including what is being described as the largest increase in minimum wages over the last four decades. The agreement also introduces a novel residual system for streaming programs and includes extensive provisions for the use of artificial intelligence, encompassing both consent and compensation safeguards. In addition, the agreement encompasses substantial contract enhancements across various aspects of the industry.



The AMPTP, in response to the resolution of the strike, issued a statement expressing its satisfaction with the tentative agreement. However, they did not divulge the specific terms of this agreement. The overall sentiment was one of relief and optimism about the industry's ability to resume the production of compelling stories.



SAG-AFTRA also released a statement confirming that the temporary agreement with the AMPTP had received unanimous approval from its members, officially marking the conclusion of the 118-day strike that had disrupted the entertainment sector.



