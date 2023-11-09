Czech Republic Donates JD171K In Medical Equipment To Al-Bashir Hospital

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) - Jordan and the Czech Republic signed a financial donation agreement on Thursday, under which the Czech government will finance the procurement of medical equipment worth JD171,000 to Al-Bashir Hospital.The contract was signed by Minister of Health Firas Hawari and Czech Ambassador Alexander Sporys.Hawari expressed his gratitude to the Czech government for the support, highlighting the importance of the donation to Al-Bashir Hospital and the patients who receive medical care there.Sporys mentioned that the donation is part of a larger reconstruction program in the Middle East region, which will run from 2022 to 2024.He reiterated the Czech government's commitment to support the health sector and improve the quality of healthcare services. This donation will help expand the hospital's capacity and improve its ability to handle the increasing number of patients it serves, he added.