Arab Fms Prepare For Extraordinary Summit Sat.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Arab Foreign Ministers held Thursday a preparatory meeting for the extraordinary Arab Summit, due in Riyadh on Saturday, with Kuwait represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The top diplomats would discuss means of ending the Israeli occupation's aggression on Gaza Strip, which killed over 10,000 people and injured many more.

The meeting aims at preparing one draft resolution about the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza and would be submitted to the Arab leaders, Hussam Zaki, Arab League Assistant Secretary General, said in a statement.

He said Arab leaders would have a united position regarding the Israeli aggression, and how the Arab countries act to stop it, as well as condemning the Israeli occupation's crimes against the Palestinian people.

Today's meeting was chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and attended by Arab Foreign Ministers, and Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul Gheit. (end)

kns













MENAFN09112023000071011013ID1107400719