DS Group's Pulse Redefines Candy Day With #Candydaythepulseway

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 8th, 2023: Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG conglomerate is celebrating 'Candy Day' with the release of a new social media campaign for its brand, Pulse, under its existing annual property“Candy Day The Pulse Way.”



Conceptualized by White Rivers Media, the campaign aims to create a lasting impression while enticing consumers to savor the irresistible flavor of Pulse Candy. Setting a new benchmark in creative visual intelligence in advertising, the campaign aims to celebrate Candy Day by showcasing the essence of Pulse Candy and inspiring people to indulge in its tangy delights. The #PulseCandyDay campaign will take its consumers on a visual journey through India's iconic landmarks. A series of stunning static posts will showcase larger-than-life Pulse Candy integrated into renowned cityscapes, such as India Gate in Delhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, Howrah Bridge in Kolkata, Charminar in Hyderabad, the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, and Amer Fort in Jaipur. This creative and visually engaging approach intends to convey that the tanginess of Pulse Candy has already "Taken Over" the nation, leaving a lasting imprint on our collective memory. The campaign aims to continue spreading this tanginess across the nation, inviting people to celebrate #CandyDayThePulseWay. In addition to these visual delights, an interactive contest has been rolled out for its customers, allowing everyone to join in the #CandyDayThePulseWay celebrations.



Commenting on this collaboration, Arvind Kumar, GM, Marketing DSFL, DS Group expressed, "We are elated to introduce yet another captivating and thoughtful campaign within our existing annual digital property, 'Candy Day The Pulse Way'. Pulse Candy has continuously shown how committed it is to making Candy Day a remarkable and unforgettable event. This year, we highlighted the famous cities of India with the intention of uniting people around the globe and honouring the love that people have shown to Pulse over the years. Through this creative approach to celebrating 'Candy Day The Pulse Way', we aim to etch a lasting and treasured memory in the hearts of the consumers.”



Candy Day, a day dedicated to cherishing sweet moments and spreading happiness, resonates with everyone, and there's no better way to do that than with Pulse Candy. Known for its signature Tangy Twist, Pulse Candy never fails to bring a smile and a sense of wonder to people's faces.



Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, stated, "In collaboration with Pulse, we've woven the threads of realism and artistic innovation, as we bring candy-themed wonders to the iconic Indian landmarks integrating sweetness into the heart of our cultural heritage.”



This Candy Day don't miss out on the opportunity to drench yourself in the tangy flavor of Pulse Candy and celebrate #CandyDayThePulseWay. Join Pulse Candy on November 4th as they celebrate "Candy Day The Pulse Way" and invite you to share the joy and tanginess with the nation.



About DS Group:



The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) conglomerates with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Maze, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L'Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, Laderach, LuvIt, Chingles, The Manu Maharani, and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.





