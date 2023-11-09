Erdogan urges for collective action against Israeli Assaults on Gaza

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during the 16th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, has called for collective action against Israel's recent attacks on Gaza. Erdogan emphasized the importance of Muslim nations coming together to speak out against these actions. He criticized Israel for its continued bombing of various civilian infrastructure, including schools, mosques, churches, and hospitals, stating that these actions are in stark contrast to humanitarian values.



Erdogan also highlighted the disproportionate impact of these attacks on Gaza's population, noting that 73% of the nearly 11,000 people killed were women and children. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the United States and Western countries for not condemning Israel's actions.



Regarding humanitarian aid for Gaza, Erdogan mentioned that Turkey had sent 10 planes carrying 230 tons of aid to Egypt's El Arish airport with the assistance of Cairo to help the besieged enclave.



The context for Erdogan's remarks is the Israeli military's extensive air and ground operations in Gaza, which were initiated following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7. According to Palestinian figures, over 10,500 Palestinians have been killed, including thousands of children and women. In contrast, the Israeli death toll stands at nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

