               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kazakhstan, Russia Sign Joint Statement, Action Plan For 2024-2026


11/9/2023 7:14:47 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 9. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin have signed a joint statement following negotiations and a joint action plan for 2024-2026, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN09112023000187011040ID1107400602

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search