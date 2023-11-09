Kazakhstan To Build Highway To Connect Its Western Regions With Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 9. Kazakhstan will
build the Beyneu-Shalkar highway to connect its western regions
with Uzbekistan, said Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov
during a speech at the 16th summit of the Economic Cooperation
Organization (ECO) in Tashkent, Trend reports.
According to him, this road will serve to complete the formation
of the 8th TRACECA road corridor.
In addition, he noted that it is important to develop the
region's transport connectivity, since 7 out of 10 ECO member
states do not have access to the World Ocean.
"Today, Kazakhstan is actively involved in infrastructure and
logistics projects, giving priority to the development of the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle
Corridor). In order to increase its potential, Kazakhstan,
Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye are implementing roadmaps to
simultaneously eliminate bottlenecks and develop the Middle
Corridor until 2027," Smailov said.
As Smailov noted, they will significantly increase the route
capacity.
"We are also actively unlocking the potential of our seaports in
the Caspian Sea. A container hub will be built in the port of Aktau
and a multifunctional terminal "Sarzha" in the port of Kuryk. It is
planned to build separate station tracks at checkpoints with China
for Central Asian countries. We intend to systematically increase
cargo traffic in this direction and bring it to 500,000 containers
per year by 2030," he added.
The TRACECA corridor participates in the gradually developing
trends of trade and economic development. The main transport flows
passing through the corridor are formed, on the one hand, in
Western and Central Europe and, on the other hand, in Central and
Southeast Asia.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
