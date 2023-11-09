(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian warriors destroy Russian advanced air defense missile system in Tavria direction.

The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched 23 air strikes and 888 artillery strikes in the Tavria direction. Forty-four combat engagements were recorded.

Ukrainian forces are firmly holding defense in the Avdiivka direction. The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the Donetsk region's Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Staromaiorske, and to the south of Prechystivka.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units completed 1,241 fire missions. As a result, Russia's total losses came to 542 troops.

Forty-six Russian military equipment units were destroyed, namely two tanks, three armored fighting vehicles, seven artillery systems, one anti-tank guided weapon, three air defense systems (one S-300V4 air defense missile system among them), 26 unmanned aerial vehicles, three motor vehicles, one special equipment unit, one ammunition depot, and one other important target.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, Tarnavskyi stressed.