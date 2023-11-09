One Killed, Two Injured As Russians Attack Kherson's Korabelnyi District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Casualties among civilians were reported as Russian troops opened fire on the Korabelnyi district in the city of Kherson.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Russian army struck Kherson's Korabelnyi district from the temporarily occupied left bank [of the Dnipro River – Ed.],” the report states.

Following the enemy attack, a civilian man was injured and taken to hospital with a fractured leg.

Apartment blocks were reported damaged.

According to Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, on November 9, 2023, Russians attacked the city of Kherson with artillery, killing a man, 72.

Two more local residents were injured. Information about casualties is yet to be updated.

The Prosecutor's Office also mentioned that the enemy attack had affected detached and residential houses, garages, civilian cars, gas pipelines and power transmission lines.

Video: Oleksandr Prokudin , Telegram