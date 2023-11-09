Azerbaijan's Azerishig Employs Citizens Resettled In Liberated Fuzuli City

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Azerishig OJSC is providing employment
opportunities for residents relocating to Fuzuli, with some of them
already employed in various capacities, Azernews reports.
The company said that the Fuzuli Digital Substation and the
Control Center, the opening ceremonies of which took place with
participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev, enable to supply electricity to all necessary facilities in
the Fuzuli district.
The majority of employees at the substation and the center are
local residents, the company added.
As a result of rapid reconstruction work in the liberated
territories, after 30 years, the indigenous population has returned
to Zangilan, Lachin, and Fuzuli. Within the framework of the tasks
assigned by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerishig is fulfilling its
responsibilities.
The goal of the company is to contribute to the restoration of
Karabakh and ensure the well-being of people who have returned to
the liberated lands.
Work on upgrading the power grid infrastructure and the
construction of new power plants is ongoing.
