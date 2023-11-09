Qatar Sends 180 Tons Of Aid Supplies To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Four planes belonging to the Qatar Armed Forces left Qatar Thursday to the city of Al-Arish in Egypt, carrying 180 tons of food, medical aid, and shelter supplies to be delivered to Gaza.

The aid is provided by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), and Qatar Charity (QC), Qatar News Agency (QNA) said today.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Thani discussed latest developments in Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian territories during a phone call with Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

The Qatari aid is part of the State of Qatar's full support to the Palestinian people amid the difficult humanitarian conditions due to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza Strip.

Palestinian health authorities announced Wednesday that at least 10,569 people were killed since the start of the Israeli aggression against Gaza last month. (end)

