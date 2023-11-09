Saudi FM, British Counterpart Discuss Latest Gaza Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met on Thursday with his British counterpart James Cleverly to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and international efforts to end the conflict.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release that the meeting took place in Riyadh, where both ministers discussed bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation at various levels.

The Saudi minister affirmed the kingdom's refusal of targeting innocent civilians, stressing on the importance of immediate end of military escalation and lifting the siege on Gaza to allow aid entry, it said.

He, it added, called on Britain, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to urge the council in fulfilling its role in preserving international peace and security. (end)

