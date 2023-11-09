Blue Records mr miss Asia international 2023 season 2 grand finale

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Blue Records production house organised the grand finale of mr miss Asia international & mrs Asian Diva season 2 in sonipat at hotel antillia by zion in the grand finale there are more than 45 participants participated in the finale in the show Varun nadiyan from shimla won the title of Mr Asia international, yashvi Kumar from Dehli become miss Asia international and Shalini Gupta from up won mrs Asian Diva other than this Krishna Rastogi Sakshi Singh babita Sharma won the title of first runner ups on this occasion celebrity guest femina miss india Nandini Gupta director rkay Gupta miss russia sofiya , grommer sarthak Chaudhary, creative head Manya Rastogi mangaer Nilesh and others were present blue Records is one of the foremost productions house in India blue Records provides the best platform for all those who wants to make their career in modelling director of blue Records mr rkay Gupta said soon they are going to launch the season 3 of the show those who wants to register they can register on our website.



