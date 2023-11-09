GCC stock markets face price corrections

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets remained under pressure after their latest rebound. Global issues continue to weigh on the markets in the region while traders move to secure their gains.

The Dubai stock market recorded some volatility and remained exposed to additional price corrections after hitting a peak yesterday and retreating. The market could continue to see profit-taking weigh on performance. However, the strong local economic activity could continue to support sentiment and could help the market to recover over the medium term.

The Abu Dhabi stock market saw a similar pattern as traders move to secure their gains. The negative performances in oil markets could also keep weighing on performances.

The Qatari stock market closed the week with a third day of price corrections after an initially strong rebound. Traders could continue to consider downside risks after the main index hit a resistance level this week while geopolitical risks in the region could remain a source of concerns.

The Saudi stock market returned to the downside after trading sideways for a couple days. The market could continue to be affected by the mitigated company earnings and declining oil prices as well as changing monetary policy expectations.





