(MENAFN- Intent Holdings) According to a recent BanklessTimesdata presentation. The news site reports that ETH returns outperformed gold by nearly 40%. This finding has caught the attention of industry players, including the outlet’s crypto expert, Alice Leetham.

Leetham emphasized shifts in investor sentiment and the pull of blockchain technology as crucial factors behind ETH outperforming gold. She further pointed out its growing adoption in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) as a catalyst for its growth.

She said:

Ethereum's outperformance of gold this year is a clear demonstration of the changing investment landscape. Digital assets like ETH are becoming increasingly attractive to investors seeking high returns as the world embraces blockchain technology and DeFi

Alice explained that the surge in DeFi projects running on the Ethereum network has attracted vast sums of capital and users. These, in turn, have contributed to its growth as a financial hub. The full story and statistics can be found here: Ethereum Returns Outperforms Gold by Close to 40% in 2023





