CBI entrusts Liminal Custody Solutions for secure non-custodial storage of seized digital assets

(MENAFN- Metamorphpr) India, November 9, 2023 - Liminal Custody Solutions, a leading provider of digital asset custody, has taken a momentous stride in its mission to fortify the security and accessibility of India's digital asset ecosystem. As a trusted custodian of digital assets, Liminal was appointed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to manage seized digital assets in a non-custodial manner securely, which they impounded during their investigations.



Following this announcement, Liminal also played a pivotal role in a high-profile operation led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Law enforcement agencies like the CBI require secure and compliant wallet solutions for the safe storage of these assets, and Liminal stepped in to fill this crucial role. This milestone firmly establishes Liminal as a vital ally for law enforcement agencies in India. As a part of this operation Liminal Custody Solutions assembled a specialized team that collaborated closely with CBI officers on the ground. The creation of specialized multi-sig and MPC wallets were executed with precision to ensure assets' security with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP).



CBI's officers expressed their appreciation for Liminal's collaboration and support during this operation.



Manan Vora, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Operations at Liminal, stated, “At Liminal Custody, we consider our partnership with the CBI as a testament to our unwavering dedication to building a safe and regulated digital asset ecosystem in India. As experts in the field, we feel it's our responsibility to assist law enforcement agencies with rigorous security protocols. We look forward to making a substantial contribution to India's digital asset security and accessibility.”



Liminal continues to expand its role in safeguarding digital assets and remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of digital asset security.





