Previous ECB leader Mario Draghi forecasts possible EU recession

(MENAFN) Mario Draghi, the former Italian prime minister and president of the European Central Bank (ECB), has raised concerns about the European Union's economic prospects. In an interview with the Financial Times, Draghi indicated that a recession could be on the horizon for the EU by the end of the year. The preliminary estimate from the statistics agency Eurostat revealed that the Eurozone economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the third quarter, compared to the previous quarter.



Draghi's outlook on the EU economy is notably pessimistic, as he pointed out that "It is almost sure we are going to have a recession by the year-end." He further emphasized that this economic downturn is likely to persist into the first two quarters of the following year, reflecting the challenges and headwinds faced by the EU.



While the broader EU economy managed to eke out a 0.1 percent growth in the third quarter of the year, Draghi's assessment remains downbeat. This contrasts with the International Monetary Fund's earlier projection, which anticipated a rebound in European growth from 1.3 percent in 2023 to 1.5 percent in 2024. Draghi, however, highlighted several weaknesses contributing to the economic slowdown, including low productivity, high energy costs, and a shortage of skilled labor within the region.



Additionally, Draghi underscored that the EU has lost competitiveness to global economic powerhouses such as the United States, China, South Korea, and Japan over the past two decades. These challenges, combined with the recent economic contraction, paint a concerning picture for the European Union's economic prospects, raising questions about the steps that may be needed to address these issues and foster sustainable growth.

