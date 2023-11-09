Cherelle Parker creates history as Philadelphia's 100th mayor,1st woman elected to office

(MENAFN) Cherelle Parker has achieved a significant milestone in the City of Philadelphia by becoming its 100th mayor and the first woman to be elected to this esteemed office. Her historic victory in the mayoral election marks a momentous occasion for the City of Brotherly Love.



In her acceptance speech, Parker expressed her determination to be a decisive and action-oriented mayor for Philadelphia, someone who never loses sight of her deep-seated ties to the city. She proudly declared, "I'm Philly-born, I'm Philly-bred, and I'll be Philadelphian 'til I'm dead." This sentiment underlines her unwavering commitment to her hometown.



At 51 years old, Cherelle Parker has a strong background in Philadelphia's political landscape, having previously served as a member of the Philadelphia City Council. She emerged victorious in the Democratic primary, facing a crowded field of contenders. In the general election, she secured a decisive win, outperforming her Republican opponent, David Oh, who also had experience as a former city council member. Parker's victory was resounding, as she captured over 74 percent of the vote.



Cherelle Parker is set to succeed fellow Democrat Jim Kenney, who was ineligible for reelection due to the legally mandated maximum of two terms in office. Kenney congratulated Mayor-elect Parker on her historic achievement, expressing his pride in their friendship and professional collaboration. He looks forward to working alongside her to ensure a seamless transition and to uphold the city's progress.



Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, also a Democrat, extended his congratulations to Cherelle Parker on her victory. He acknowledged engaging in informal discussions with the mayor-elect about her goals and vision for the city. As she prepares to take office, Parker is poised to bring her leadership and unique perspective to the role, marking a significant chapter in Philadelphia's political history.

