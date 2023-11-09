House Oversight Committee issues subpoenas to Biden's family in ongoing inquiry

(MENAFN) Chairman James Comer of the House Oversight Committee has made a significant announcement, revealing a series of subpoenas targeting several members of President Joe Biden's family. Among those named in the subpoenas are President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, his brother, James Biden, and a former business associate of Hunter Biden, Rob Walker. The subpoenas demand their presence for depositions as part of an escalation in the panel's ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Biden. It's worth noting that the committee had previously issued subpoenas to banks to obtain records related to Hunter and James Biden.



In addition to the subpoenas, the House Oversight Committee is seeking transcribed interviews with various other Biden family members and associates. This list includes Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa Cohen, and Hallie Biden, the widow of Beau Biden. The committee has also requested interviews with James Biden's wife, Sara, Elizabeth Secundy (the older sister of Hallie Biden), and Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden.



The investigation, which involves not only the House Oversight Committee but also the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees, had faced a brief stall due to the prolonged speaker dispute last month. Chairman Comer explained the committee's approach, emphasizing that they had followed the money trail and compiled a substantial body of evidence indicating President Biden's knowledge, involvement, and benefit from his family's alleged influence-peddling activities. The House Oversight Committee now aims to question members of the Biden family and their associates based on this evidence.

