Governor Glenn Youngkin opts out of 2024 presidential bid after election setback

(MENAFN) Following the Virginia election results on Tuesday, which dealt a significant blow to Governor Glenn Youngkin's aspirations for a Republican-controlled state government, Youngkin has made it clear that he will not be entering the 2024 presidential race. This decision comes after months of not entirely ruling out the possibility, fueled in part by the hopes of influential donors.



In Richmond on Wednesday, Governor Youngkin expressed his commitment to serving the people of Virginia, stating, "I'm not going anywhere. I'm here to continue to serve Virginians." Despite the setback in the election results, Youngkin remains dedicated to his role as the governor of the state.



These election results have left Youngkin with a divided state government and an uncertain political future. Democrats secured full control of Virginia's General Assembly in the closely watched legislative elections, winning every seat in both the state House of Delegates and state Senate, according to the Associated Press. This outcome delivered a blow to Youngkin's policy agenda, including his proposed 15-week ban on abortion with exceptions. This issue played a significant role in the races, in part due to the messaging of Youngkin and the Republican Party.



Governor Youngkin played a prominent role on the campaign trail, dedicating months to supporting his party's candidates and raising substantial funds. However, with the election results indicating a different political landscape in Virginia, he has decided to prioritize his responsibilities as governor and forgo a potential presidential bid in 2024.

MENAFN09112023000045015682ID1107400461