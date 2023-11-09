DNC makes fun of Trump, GOP candidates with bilingual billboard

(MENAFN) As the GOP candidates gathered in Miami for their third Republican primary debate, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) employed a bilingual mobile billboard to encircle the event venue and take a dig at the noticeable absentee: former President Donald Trump. The billboard's message, shared exclusively with ABC News, primarily revolves around Trump and his purported shortcomings. It playfully adds a cheeky remark: "We almost forgot about the debate..."—a sharp allusion to how the former president continues to dominate the Republican race.



The DNC's spokesperson, Marco Frieri, issued a statement to ABC News, emphasizing the objective behind this mobile billboard. Frieri explained, "As Donald Trump and 2024 Republicans head to Florida for their next MAGA-off, we're reminding voters that beyond the chaos and squabbling you'll see tonight, the entire 2024 field is united around ripping away as many of our freedoms as they can." This statement underscores the DNC's intention to draw attention to what they perceive as the shared stance of the 2024 Republican field, which, according to them, poses a threat to certain freedoms.



The mobile billboard was designed to cruise around downtown Miami from 2PM until the conclusion of the debate. Notably, the DNC's message isn't solely directed at Donald Trump; it also takes aim at the five candidates who were on the debate stage: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. The billboard briefly displays headshots of these five contenders for the night's debate, labeling their faces as "MAGA" to establish a connection between them and Trump. This strategic move highlights the DNC's attempt to link the GOP field to Trump's influence and policies, emphasizing their view of a unified stance within the party.

