Campaign rhetoric clashes with previous business dealings

(MENAFN) In February 2024, when Nikki Haley officially launched her presidential campaign, she delivered a resounding denunciation of China, portraying it as the "strongest and most disciplined enemy" the United States had ever encountered. In her campaign announcement, she asserted, "China's dictators want to cover the world in communist tyranny. We are the only ones who can stop them."



However, an intriguing twist in this narrative unfolds when we look back to her earlier years as the governor of South Carolina. Back in 2016, Haley celebrated a deal that brought a business with ties to the Chinese Communist Party to her home state. In a video message obtained by ABC News and played at a signing ceremony in Tongxiang, Zhejiang Province, Haley lauded the Jushi Group for their partnership that led to the establishment of a manufacturing plant in South Carolina's Richland County. Notably, the Jushi Group is a partially state-owned fiberglass company with connections to the Chinese Communist Party.



Since entering the race for the White House, Nikki Haley, who has seen a boost in her polling numbers ahead of the third Republican primary debate, has made a tough stance on China a cornerstone of her 2024 campaign. The former U.N. ambassador has been a vocal critic of China, passionately addressing the issue in her stump speeches, interviews, op-eds, and campaign ads. This calculated positioning seeks to establish an image of a Haley presidency as one that would adopt a stringent approach towards China, aligning with the growing concerns over China's influence, a significant topic for Republicans in the 2024 presidential race.

MENAFN09112023000045015682ID1107400312