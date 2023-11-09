Albanese Gives ASEAN A Lesson On How To Handle China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) MANILA – Following his much-anticipated meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Chinese paramount leader Xi Jinping hailed a“new starting point” in bilateral relations after years of escalating tensions and a tit-for-tat trade war.

“The China-Australia relationship has embarked on the right path of improvement and development. I'm heartened to see that,” the Chinese leader said.

Xi expressed his sincere hopes that the two countries could become“trusting partners” by focusing on areas of shared concern including climate change and regional security.“The progress we have made in advancing our relationship over that time has been unquestionably very positive,” Albanese added while standing beside his Chinese counterpart.

“Trade is flowing more freely to the benefit of both countries,” he said, with bilateral trade hitting a historic high of more than US$300 billion this year. To facilitate the thaw in bilateral ties, Beijing indicated a partial lifting of de facto sanctions on Australian imports while earlier releasing an Australian citizen , Cheng Lei, a prominent journalist who was detained in 2020 on what Canberra believes were politically motivated charges.

“Australia is the first US ally to make a clear change in its attitude toward China after a fierce conflict with China since the US defined China as its No 1 strategic competitor,” declared the Global Times, China's Communist Party-run mouthpiece newspaper.

“Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and even US allies in Europe [should] think about themselves given the ups and downs of China-Australia relations,” it added while suggesting Albanese's policy could serve as a“model” for other US allies in the region.

Albanese's successful visit demonstrates both the importance of proactive engagement to avoid unnecessary tensions as well as calibrated deterrence, with Canberra expected to double down on its security cooperation with the US and like-minded partners in the Indo-Pacific.

It's clear by now that Australia's China strategy is highly relevant to Southeast Asian nations such as the Philippines, which is now confronting escalating tensions with China over a whole host of geopolitical issues including hotly contested territories in the South China Sea.

Not long ago, China effectively dismissed Australia as America's“deputy sheriff” in Asia. After a decade of warm relations, largely a legacy of prime minister Kevin Rudd's Beijing-friendly foreign policy , Australia began to revisit its relations with Beijing in the mid-2010s.