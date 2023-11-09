               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Trade Tensions Ease, Chinese Economy Stabilizing Ahead Of Xi Trip


11/9/2023 6:22:47 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times)

Quantitative and qualitative polarization trends

David Woo and David Goldman take stock of polarization trends across economic, market, and political arenas, including receding risks linked to the Gaza war, the West's contemplation of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and Xi Jinping's visit to San Francisco next week.

Military conflict risks: Iranians have no appetite for regional war

MENAFN09112023000159011032ID1107400309

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search