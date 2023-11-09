Pcloud, The Leading Cloud Storage Service, Unveils The Exclusive Lifetime 3In1 Plan For Singles Day Only

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) ZUG, SWITZERLAND - Media OutReach - 8 November 2023 - The cloud storage company made its debut in September 2013. Driven by the increasing demand for cybersecurity, the forward-thinking pCloud team entered the rapidly expanding IT market with a mission to offer a seamless cloud storage solution for individuals and businesses alike.

In addition to its intelligent file security measures and a wide array of file management options, the company has been a trailblazer in the industry with its innovative Lifetime plan. This unique pricing model grants users the opportunity to obtain a lifelong account with a single payment.

For pCloud users in Asia, there's even more cause for excitement. The cloud storage provider has recently unveiled its new Singles Day Promotion .

Between November 8th and 14th, users can enjoy a 53% discount on storage, with the opportunity to receive up to 10 TB, and a 56% discount on the New Lifetime 3in1 Bundle.

The dynamic pCloud team's progress has been marked by the introduction of fresh features, products, and offerings, including the pCloud Pass password manager and the innovative 3in1 Bundle .

The 3in1 Lifetime Bundle is the key to transforming how you store, protect, and access your data.

What's Inside the 3in1 Bundle?

Inside this game-changing Bundle, users will receive:



5TB Lifetime Storage: This spacious storage allocation accommodates various digital needs. Preserve memories, work, and important files securely in the cloud without recurring fees.

Lifetime pCloud Encryption: Utilize state-of-the-art encryption technology to safeguard sensitive data and ensure personal and professional information's exclusivity.

Lifetime pCloud Pass: Access premium benefits for fast, secure, and user-friendly file sharing and collaboration, streamlining digital operations for enhanced productivity.

pCloud

With over 19M users worldwide pCloud is one of the most advanced and easy-to-use cloud storage on the market. Founded ten years ago by a group of IT specialists and entrepreneurs, the company provides innovative, fast and secure cloud storage for individuals and businesses. Today, the service is one of the top 5 cloud storage services and is in competition with top providers such as Google and Dropbox. With unique features such as pCloud Drive, branded download links, upload links, and synchronizing multiple folders, pCloud delivers unmatched versatility, security, and sharing capabilities. With pCloud Drive, files can be completely stored in the cloud, freeing up local hard drive space. This also improves the upload and download speed of files of any size that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. pCloud is the first cloud storage provider to offer two types of encryption methods for easy access and collaboration, and another one for sensible data storage that is not intended for collaboration and sharing. With pCloud's unique client-side encryption functionality users' files are safely hidden from any unauthorized access.

