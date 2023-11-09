Respond.Io Clinches Malaysia's Leading AI Driven Omnichannel Marketing Award

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 9 November 2023 - Respond , a pioneering customer conversation management software, won the Malaysia's Leading AI Driven Omnichannel Marketing award during the Malaysian Digital Expo (MDX) 2023 Awards Night. This award reflects respond 's leadership in using artificial intelligence to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance customer experiences and drive omnichannel marketing results.







Respond CEO, Gerardo Salandra, accepts Malaysia's Leading AI Driven Omnichannel Marketing Award at the MDX Award Night 2023

This was one of 37 tech-related awards presented by the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) during the MDX Awards Night, recognizing industry leaders for their exceptional growth, innovation and contributions to Malaysia's digital economy.

'Respond has made great strides to further the Malaysian digital economy, especially in AI technologies, and push the boundaries of customer engagement. This award is a significant milestone in our pursuit of a future where every digital interaction is transformed into a meaningful conversation. It fuels our drive to continue pioneering AI in this category, serving as a catalyst for the company's future endeavors,' remarked respond CEO Gerardo Salandra.

MDX 2023, organized by MDEC, is a six-week-long series of technology events in Malaysia from September 25 to November 8, 2023. It is a platform to showcase the best and most innovative companies in Malaysia to the world.

By highlighting the sophistication of the country's tech ecosystem, the expo acts as the gateway for companies looking to place a foothold in or expand into Southeast Asia and beyond.

The expo culminated in a three-day grand finale from November 6 to 8, 2023, comprising conferences, exhibitions and business matching sessions. It concluded with the MDX Awards Night and gala dinner, celebrating and advancing Malaysia's digital aspirations.

The ceremony was attended by key figures from Malaysia's tech industry and high-ranking government officials, including the Minister of Communications and Digital, Fahmi Fadzil, and the CEO of MDEC, Mahadhir Aziz.

About respond





is an AI-powered customer conversation management software that enables teams of all sizes to respond to messages on any channel from a centralized dashboard. Its advanced chat automation, flexible integrations and comprehensive reporting facilitate efficient operations and great customer experiences at scale. The platform is trusted by over 10,000 brands across 86 countries, including British Airways, Toyota, Decathlon, Roche and Klook.

In 2022,



raised $7 million in Series A funding, led by Headline Asia, and achieved the prestigious status of a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider (BSP) in April 2023. From its headquarters in Malaysia,



continues to innovate and advance the future of customer conversations.



