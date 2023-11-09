Cloud-Managed Network Market to Observe Fastest Growth In APAC

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The cloud-managed network market was USD 21,212.2 million in 2022, and it will advance at an 11.5% compound annual growth rate, to touch USD 50,287.1 million, by 2030. The growth of the industry is mainly attributed to the advancing IT sector and the advancement in technologies.



A cloud-managed network offers scalability and flexibility to businesses and allows them to sustain their infrastructure without buying any hardware or physical devices. Their devices start functioning when connected to the network. By utilizing this infrastructure businesses can secure and manage their networks.



The cloud services category, based on offering, accounted for the largest share of the industry. This is because cloud services enable businesses to control and manage their infrastructure over a centralized interface. Moreover, utilizing cloud networking, SD-WAN connects businesses and enables for communication among their branch offices in remote locations.



The large enterprises category, based on organization size, holds the major cloud-managed network market share of the industry, and it is expected to continue this trend in the years to come. This is because cloud services allow large enterprises to increase their network infrastructure, by offering scalability and flexibility, because of which businesses can efficiently manage the increasing network traffic.



Whereas, the SMEs category will advance at a higher rate in the years to come. This can be attributed to the affordability of cloud-managed networking. Instead of spending money on expensive networking equipment and tools, SMEs can utilize cloud services in a subscription mode, therefore lessening their upfront expenditures.



The public cloud category, based on deployment model, is expected to advance at the highest rate, in the years to come. This is because public cloud providers provide high flexibility, allowing organizations to quickly build up their equipment and offerings in response to the requirement.



The North American cloud-managed industry accounted for the dominating share, primarily owing to the technological superiority of the region. Furthermore, some major businesses in different sectors of the continent have included digitization as an essential operational requirement. Those businesses were among the first to use cloud technologies, for instance, cloud network administration solutions.



The APAC cloud-managed industry is expected to observe the fastest growth, of 13%, in the years to come. This is because of the increasing investments in the advancement of technologies by various nations in the region to spur economic expansion and increase their competitiveness. Moreover, cloud-managed networking services, which provide adaptable and scalable network oversight solutions, are important for enabling the advancement of technology.



With the advancement in technologies coupled with the expansion of the information technology sector, the cloud-managed network industry will continue to advance in the years to come.





