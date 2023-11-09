First Saudi Aid Plane For Gaza Heads To Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday that its first aid plane left to Al-Arish to deliver 35 tons of relief supplies to the people of the Gaza Strip.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), advisor to the Royal Court and the general supervisor of the aid center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabiah, confirmed that the humanitarian aid provided to the Gaza Strip embodied the noble humanitarian sense of the Saudi government and its great keenness.

The aid plane comes in line of a public campaign launched by the people of Saudi Arabia to help Palestinians in Gaza, he added.

He noted that this air bridge will continue in the coming days.(end)

