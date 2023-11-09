Int'l Humanitarian Conf. For Gaza Kicks Off In Paris

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- An international humanitarian conference launched Thursday in Paris on the civilian situation in Gaza with Kuwaiti participation.

The conference, held in the Elysee, is held at the invitation of head of state President Emmanuel Macron with the participation of some 80 states and organizations.

It is held with the aim of elevating the humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip; the effects of the strikes, cut of power and obstruction of necessary provisions.

Macron, during the conference, underlined the necessity of swiftly arriving at a humanitarian truce saying that they should be working towards a ceasefire.

The President asserted that the protection of civilians is "unnegotiable".

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini declared the death of 99 agency staffers in Gaza, the highest death rate of UN employees in a conflict in such a short period of time.

The UN official highlighted the death of more than 10,000 Palestinians since the beginning of aggression, according to Palestinian Health Ministry.

He also called for protecting all United Nations facilities taken as refuge by civilians, and urged for the expedited arrival of aid.

Representing Kuwait at the conference is Ambassador Mohammad Al-Judae. (end)

mao













MENAFN09112023000071011013ID1107400230