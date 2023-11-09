               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkish MFA Congratulates Azerbaijan On Occasion Of State Flag Day


11/9/2023 6:14:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish MFA shared a post on its official X account and congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the State Flag Day, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

"We celebrate the State Flag Day of our Azerbaijani brothers with enthusiasm."

To recall that by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 18, 2009, November 9 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as the State Flag Day.

