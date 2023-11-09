Turkish MFA Congratulates Azerbaijan On Occasion Of State Flag Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish MFA shared a post on its official X account and
congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the State Flag Day, Azernews reports.
The post reads:
"We celebrate the State Flag Day of our Azerbaijani brothers
with enthusiasm."
To recall that by the order of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 18, 2009, November 9 is
celebrated in Azerbaijan as the State Flag Day.
