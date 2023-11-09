Los Angeles Holds Azerbaijan's Victory Day

Victory Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan was solemnly celebrated at the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles. According to the consulate, the event was attended by consuls general of various countries, well-known figures of science and culture, journalists, members of the Azerbaijani community, as well as leaders and members of friendly Turkish, Jewish, Pakistani communities, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, Consul General of Azerbaijan Ramil Gurbanov informed the guests about the history of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, the history of Karabakh and the occupation of our lands.

Along with that, the fact that Azerbaijan has become one of the most rapidly modernizing countries in the world, the reasons for the start of the Second Karabakh War, and the fact that our lands were liberated from occupation in 2020 by the Victorious Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev, historical justice was restored, and today intelligent and it was emphasized that restoration and construction works based on green technologies are being carried out.

At the same time, it was stated that Azerbaijan is ready for regional peace and has taken important steps for this, and the participants of the event were informed about the provocations committed by the Armenian side in the post-conflict period.

A short film about Victory Day was also demonstrated at the event. The guests tasted delicious dishes and sweets of Azerbaijani cuisine, and were given the book“Victory Road” as a gift. The event was met with great interest.