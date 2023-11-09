Los Angeles Holds Azerbaijan's Victory Day

Victory Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan was solemnly
celebrated at the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.
According to the consulate, the event was attended by consuls
general of various countries, well-known figures of science and
culture, journalists, members of the Azerbaijani community, as well
as leaders and members of friendly Turkish, Jewish, Pakistani
communities, Azernews reports.
Speaking at the event, Consul General of Azerbaijan Ramil
Gurbanov informed the guests about the history of the
Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, the history of Karabakh and the
occupation of our lands.
Along with that, the fact that Azerbaijan has become one of the
most rapidly modernizing countries in the world, the reasons for
the start of the Second Karabakh War, and the fact that our lands
were liberated from occupation in 2020 by the Victorious Azerbaijan
Army under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief President
Ilham Aliyev, historical justice was restored, and today
intelligent and it was emphasized that restoration and construction
works based on green technologies are being carried out.
At the same time, it was stated that Azerbaijan is ready for
regional peace and has taken important steps for this, and the
participants of the event were informed about the provocations
committed by the Armenian side in the post-conflict period.
A short film about Victory Day was also demonstrated at the
event. The guests tasted delicious dishes and sweets of Azerbaijani
cuisine, and were given the book“Victory Road” as a gift. The
event was met with great interest.