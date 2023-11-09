Kherson Resident Injured In Shelling On November 2 Dies In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A resident of the Kherson region, who was injured in the shelling on November 2, died in hospital.

Volodymyr Litvinov, the head of the Beryslav District Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"It became known that as a result of the artillery shelling of the village of Urozhaine, which took place on November 2, 2023, a 49-year-old woman died in hospital from her injuries," the official said.

He also informed that the Beryslav, Novooleksandrivka and Tyahynka territorial communities were shelled during the day. As a result of drone attacks in Beryslav, a mobile network tower was damaged, and in Novoberyslav, the building of the 'invincibility point' and a car belonging to Ukrposhta employees were damaged.

Two wounded in 85 Russian attacks onregion over past day

The Russian army also fired artillery at Zolota Balka and Tyahynka.

As reported, on November 2, the occupants shelled Urozhaine of the Beryslav community, injuring two women.