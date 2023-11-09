Poland's PSE Providing Emergency Assistance To Ukraine Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 9, 2023, Ukrenergo National Power Company appealed to Poland's transmission system operator PSE regarding the urgent purchase of 510 megawatt-hours of surplus electricity generated by Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrenergo's press service on Facebook.

“Today, there is a surplus of electricity in the energy system. In order to maintain balance between production and consumption volumes,

as well as the operational safety of the energy system, at Ukrenergo's request, Poland's transmission system operator PSE provides emergency assistance during three daylight hours, urgently purchasing Ukraine's surplus electricity, totaling 510 megawatt-hours,” the report states.

According to the company, two thermal power units in the western and central regions suspended operation due to emergency maintenance during the day. At the same time, Ukraine's electricity production volumes are enough to meet the needs of all household and commercial consumers.

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, Ukraine is planning to import 1,365 megawatt-hours of electricity from Slovakia and Romania during morning and evening hours. Ukraine's electricity exports, totaling 3,482 megawatt-hours, are carried out to Slovakia, Moldova and Romania during night and daylight hours.