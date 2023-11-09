Russians Attack Community In Kherson Region, Killing Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 50-year-old woman was killed in the Kherson region as a result of hostile shelling of the Bilozerka community.

"According to the investigation, on November 9, at about 9:00 a.m., the Russian army fired on the Bilozerka community. A 50-year-old woman who was on the street sustained injuries incompatible with life," the report says.

The prosecutor's office added that a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.

As reported, a resident of the Kherson region, who was injured in the shelling of Urozhaine on November 2, died in hospital.

