Russians Attack Community In Kherson Region, Killing Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 50-year-old woman was killed in the Kherson region as a result of hostile shelling of the Bilozerka community.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.
"According to the investigation, on November 9, at about 9:00 a.m., the Russian army fired on the Bilozerka community. A 50-year-old woman who was on the street sustained injuries incompatible with life," the report says.
Read also:
Two wounded in 85 Russian attacks on Kherson
region over past day
The prosecutor's office added that a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.
As reported, a resident of the Kherson region, who was injured in the shelling of Urozhaine on November 2, died in hospital.
Photo: illustrative,
ks
MENAFN09112023000193011044ID1107400199
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.