VR Dismisses Huttsait From His Post As Youth And Sports Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has dismissed Vadym Huttsait from his post as Ukrainian Youth and Sports Minister.

The relevant statement was made by Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Zhelezniak, a total of 243 Members of Parliament voted in favor of Huttsait's dismissal.

A reminder that, on November 8, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a letter of resignation from Ukrainian Youth and Sports Minister Vadym Huttsait.

Vadym Huttsait is a Ukrainian Olympic champion sabre fencer. He had served as Ukrainian Youth and Sports Minister since March 4, 2020. On November 17, 2022, Huttsait was appointed President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.