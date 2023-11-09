President Ilham Aliyev's Colossal Diplomatic Efforts Play Crucial Role In Azerbaijan's Victory - Kazakh Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 9. President Ilham
Aliyev's colossal diplomatic efforts played a crucial role in
Azerbaijan's victory [in Karabakh war], IITU's Professor of the
Department of Media Communications and History of Kazakhstan, Saken
Mukan told Trend .
"President Ilham Aliyev carried out enormous diplomatic work to
protect the interests of the country on international platforms,
and also built an excellent army according to the latest criteria
of the modern world," he said.
Mukan noted that the historical event (liberation of the city of
Shusha), which took place on November 8, 2020, is of particular
importance for the modern history of the independent Republic of
Azerbaijan.
"For the current young and future generation of the country, the
legal confirmation of the de-occupation of their own territories
has given faith and hope for the further success of Azerbaijan's
foreign policy initiatives not only on a regional, but also on a
global scale," he said.
Expert noted that Azerbaijan's balanced foreign policy course
was able to overcome such challenges as pressure from some Western
countries in the post-war period.
"Azerbaijan liberated its internationally recognized
territories. Attempts by some countries to put pressure and
influence on Azerbaijan have completely failed. Almost three years
after the signing of the Tripartite Declaration, which ensured the
withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from some areas without a
fight, Azerbaijan, in response to the military provocation of
Armenian illegal military formations, began anti-terror measures.
These measures lasted less than a day. Thus, Azerbaijan restored
sovereignty and constitutional order in all territories that were
previously occupied by Armenians," he said.
As Mukan noted, Azerbaijan's achievements in de-occupation are
also important from the point of view of developing transit and
logistics potential. Today, Azerbaijan is a reliable partner in
this direction.
He also noted the enormous work carried out on restoration and
reconstruction in the liberated territories.
"During the state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart
Tokayev to Baku in August 2022, an agreement was reached on the
construction of the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center in the
city of Fuzuli by a Kazakh investor as a gift from the Kazakh
people to the Azerbaijani people. In addition, a Protocol was
signed on the establishment of sister city relations between the
cities of Turkestan and Shusha. Thus, friendly countries are
interested in developing infrastructure projects in the liberated
territories," Mukan said.
MENAFN09112023000187011040ID1107400197
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.