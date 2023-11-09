Azerbaijani News Forming Agenda Of Armenian Social Networks (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Azerbaijani news
are forming the agenda of Armenian social networks, Trend reports.
The most read news by Armenians on X (Twitter) social network
are related to Azerbaijan.
In particular, the Victory Parade in the Azerbaijani city of
Khankendi and the speech of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev during the parade became a trend among the Armenian
users.
The parade in Khankendi on the occasion of Victory Day
commemorating liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian
occupation as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war and the
speech of President Ilham Aliyev took place on November 8.
