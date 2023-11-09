Telecommunications outage leads to widespread disruption in Australia

(MENAFN) A significant malfunction has severely impacted the services of one of Australia's major telecommunications companies, resulting in the disruption of mobile phone lines and electronic payment systems, affecting millions of customers. Australian Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has expressed deep concern over the situation as Optus, the second-largest provider of mobile, landline, and Internet services in Australia, races to restore its network.



The consequences of this outage were felt across various sectors. Dozens of hospitals found themselves unable to receive phone calls, and there were reports of certain Optus landlines failing to connect with emergency services. Optus, which serves over ten million customers in Australia, acknowledged the issue, stating that they were "aware of a problem" impacting mobile phone and Internet services. They reassured customers that their teams were diligently working to restore services and offered a sincere apology for the disruption.



In addition to the impact on communication services, train services in Melbourne experienced brief disruptions due to a "communications outage." However, it remains unclear whether this incident was directly related to the malfunction on the Optus network.



In her statement to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Minister Rowland referred to a "network problem" that could potentially be of significant magnitude. She emphasized the concern felt by many Australians as they grapple with the disruptions caused by this telecommunications outage.

