FIT Hon Teng Announces Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2023

• Revenue for the first nine months of 2023 declined 12.7% to US$2,949 million, and for the third quarter of 2023 declined 8.6% to US$ 1,165 million

• Net profit from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2023 decreased by 65.8% to US$46 million, and for the third quarter of 2023 increased 10.4% to US$55 million



For the three months ended September 30, 2023 (“3Q 2023”), FIT’s revenue amounted to US$1,165 million, representing a 8.6% decrease from US$1,275 million in the same period of 2022. The lower revenue in the 3Q 2023 was mainly due to weaker than expected consumer electronics market and continual shift in operation model for its optical networking products. For the first nine months of 2023, FIT’s revenue reached US$2,949 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 12.7% as compared to US$3,376 million in the same period of 2022.



FIT’s net profit for the 3Q 2023 increased by 10.4% to US$55 million from US$50 million in the same period of last year. The recovery in operating profit was mainly due to improved product mix leading to improvement in overall gross margins. Meanwhile, its net profit for the first nine months of 2023 decreased by 65.8% from US$135 million to US$46 million for the same period last year.



Commenting on FIT’s results, Mr Sidney Lu, Chairman and CEO, said, “We are encouraged by our 3Q performance, which was supported by a rising contribution from FIT Voltaira and an enhanced product mix. This means the worst is behind us. We will continue to push forward our transformation and expansion into next-gen industries, including EV fields and high-speed connectivity solutions.”



