Jordan Sends 10 Wheat Trucks To West Bank

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) - Jordan sent 10 trucks of wheat in aid to the West Bank through the King Hussein Bridge on Thursday, as part of efforts to deliver 45,000 tons of wheat and grains through a daily bridge.Under royal directives, the cabinet has passed a decision requiring 1,000 trucks to deliver 30,000 tons of wheat and 15,000 tons of grain through the daily bridge, said Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yousef Shamali during a press conference attended by Minister of Government Communications and government spokesperson Muhannad Mubaidin.Shamali added that Jordan was the first country to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) with JD3 million. Additionally, the Kingdom sent six trucks of medicine to the West Bank, air-dropped medical and pharmaceutical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, and sent four urgent relief aid planes to Egypt's El Arish International Airport to be delivered to hospitals in the Gaza Strip through UNRWA.Mubaidin stated that the delivery of wheat and grains is intended to provide support to people in the West Bank who are currently facing a scarcity in their strategic wheat reserves and are being persistently harassed by the Israeli occupation forces.He highlighted Jordan's efforts to mobilize international support for a ceasefire, prevent displacement of Gazans, and allow entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.